ANL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.71%)
ASL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GGL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.52%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.59%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.35 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.81%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.47%)
TRG 123.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.9%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.85%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may break $82.86, to further discount RSI divergence

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $82.86 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $80.52-$81.75 range.

The fall from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70 consists of three waves. The current wave c is travelling towards $80.48, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $70.42.

This wave is controlled more precisely by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $73.26. Market opened low on Monday, due to a contract switch.

Technically, this price action is well interpreted by the wave pattern. Resistance is at $83.76, a break above which could lead to a gain into $85-$85.77 range.

A study on the January contract confirms the progress of a wave c towards $81.71.

Only a surge above $84.26 could signal the extension of the bounce.

On the daily chart, the drop is far from complete, as suggested by the bearish divergence on the daily RSI.

A projection analysis reveals a support zone of $77.96-$81.57, within which oil may stabilize and resume its uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may break $82.86, to further discount RSI divergence

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories