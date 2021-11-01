Petrol dealers seek increase in profit margins

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has demanded the government to increase their profit margin (commission), otherwise they would launch a protest campaign from November 5 and would shut down petrol pumps.

This was stated by Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chairman, Abdul Majid Khan while chairing a meeting of the association here on Sunday. Petrol pumps filling station owners and dealers were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Abdul Majid Khan said the petrol pump owners say that the government didn't materialize its commitment regarding increase in commission. He said owing to increase in production cost and inflation, doing business is not only difficult but has been made impossible. The pump owners warned if the government did not fulfill their demands immediately, they would compel on aggressive steps.

Abdul Majid said they have taken up demands before the government time and again through relevant officials but the authorities concerned are least bothered to pay attention towards these demands and fulfill them. The Association chairman threatened that the pump owners have no other option but to protest if the government continued its apathetic attitude towards their demands. He said that the daily household expenses have increased manifold but the government didn't think about miseries of petrol pump owners and dealers. Therefore, he said that the government is compelling us to protest, so we have decided that our demands couldn't be fulfilled till November 4, so they will close down filling stations from November 5 and go on complete strike, which will continue till acceptance of demands.

