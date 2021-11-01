Ahad Khattak joins PPP

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces another blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as Ahad Khattak along with his companions on Sunday announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Ahad Khattak is nephew of Defence Minister Parvez Khattak and son of PTI MPA Liaqat Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahad Khattak said that PPP has given him respect and people of the constituency support his decision. PPP senior leader Nayyer Bukhari welcoming Ahad Khattak in the party has said that PPP was getting stronger with each passing day.