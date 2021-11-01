ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Over 6,000 candidates appear in SU entrance test

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh continued conduct of pre-entry test on the next consecutive day on Sunday for admissions to 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programs for the academic year 2022 wherein a total of 6006 candidates including 1292 females took place in the first phase. The test will also be held on November 6-7, 2021 under the second phase, in which over 13,000 candidates are expected to participate.

The results of the 2nd day test were also issued within a short span of three hours, which are available on the varsity's website. According to the details, more than 25,000 candidates submitted online forms for a total of 9,000 seats in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programs at the University of Sindh. It was decided by the SU management to take the test in 2 phases in order to preempt spread of COVID-19. The first phase consisted of two days and was successfully completed.

Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon congratulated all the conveners and their teams on the successful completion of the first phase of the two-day pre-entry test. They said that everyone from a small employee to a professor worked very hard constantly for two days, as a result of which the first phase of the entrance test has been fruitfully concluded.

Dr. Rafique Memon said that the secret of success in the test was actually teamwork. "We all have rendered our services as per vision and guidelines of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro which ensured triumph during the exam", he said.

