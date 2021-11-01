ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air France-KLM narrows losses after 'good summer'

AFP 01 Nov 2021

PARIS: Air France-KLM said Friday that it narrowed its losses substantially in the third quarter thanks to favourable summer business and the airline plans to boost capacity as countries reopen their economies from coronavirus lockdowns.

"The Air France-KLM group had a good summer season thanks to the reopening of many countries," said chief executive Benjamin Smith in a statement.

The carrier booked net loss of 192 million euros ($220 million) in the period from July through September, after posting a bottom-line loss of 1.665 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

At an underlying level, earnings were back in the black and Air France-KLM said it booked operating profit of 132 million euros in the three-month period compared with a loss of 1.64 billion euros a year earlier.

This was largely attributable to the "strong performance" of the group's low-cost arm, Transavia, which was able to fly holidaymakers to summer destinations again after Spain, Portugal and Greece reopened their borders to tourists.

Transavia's passenger numbers were up by as much as 111 percent on a 12-month basis and the budget airline's activity levels were "back to around 85 percent of the regular production," the statement said.

At a group-wide level, including the long-haul services of Air France and KLM, the airline said it was operating at around 66 percent capacity compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Air France KLM good summer

Comments

Comments are closed.

Air France-KLM narrows losses after 'good summer'

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories