Oct 31, 2021
Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Sohail Sarfraz 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all Assets Management Companies (AMCs) to place additional disclaimer in all modes of communication with their investors.

In this connection, the SECP has issued circular number 29 of 2021, here on Saturday.

According to the SECP, the SECP in exercise of powers conferred under Section 282B (3) of the Companies Ordinance 1984 directs all AMCs to place the following additional disclaimer in all modes of communication with their investors.

SECP warns against investing in ponzi, pyramid schemes

The use and name of logo of (bank/sponsor) as given above does not mean that it is responsible for the liabilities/obligations of AMCs or any investment scheme managed by it, the SECP said.

All AMCs shall ensure compliance with the above requirements within 90 days of issuance of the circular.

Any non-compliance will be dealt in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory framework, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Assets Management Companies Companies Ordinance 1984

