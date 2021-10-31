ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
PSQCA celebrates World Standards Day-2021

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) celebrated World Standards Day-2021 as an annual event with theme of Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The PSQCA is the National Standard Body (NSB) of Pakistan under the administrative control of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

This authority, a full member of ISO, IEC and ITU, celebrated World Standards Day as an annual event with zeal and zest to renew association with international standardisation organisation as well as paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts nationwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as national standards.

This day was also a great opportunity to bring standardisation to a wider audience including business leaders, representatives from industry, academia, NGOs and government to highlight the role of standards in everyday life.

The theme for this year 2021 was Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which project to address social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy, and slow the rate of climate change, are highly ambitious.

To reach them will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and the use of all available tools, including international standards and conformity assessment.

This event was chaired by DG PSQCA Ali Bux Soomro and attended by all chairmen National Standards Committees (NSCs), Director SDC, Ashraf Palari and a cross-section of directors and technical experts of the PSQCA.

In the event, Soomro expressed his views by acknowledging and appreciating the national efforts of all contributors and highlighted a shared vision for peace and prosperity, for people and planet.

He further articulated that every SDG is a call for action, but we can only get there, if we work together because national standards offer practical solutions we can all stand behind.

By using national standards, you become a part of the solution as the entire standards system is built on collaboration. It is testament to the power of cooperation and the belief that we are stronger than the sum of our parts. By working together, we are empowering people with real-world solutions to face sustainability challenges head-on.

He also desired to advance consultative group of leaders to catalyse the national efforts for making shared vision of standardisation into a reality.

