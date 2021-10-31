ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Pakistan

Hamza blames PTI for 'destroying' country's economy

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Expressing serious concerns over Rs 241 billion increase in the circular debt in last one month and unprecedented appreciation in the US dollar's worth vs Pak rupee, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday blamed the PTI government for destroying the country's economy.

Talking to media, Hamza maintained that the country's economy is in very bad shape while the soaring inflation has rendered the lives of the people miserable who are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet.

He regretted that the government is indifferent with the plight of the people and making increase in prices of petrol and electricity time and again.

He said the PTI, which made tall claims of providing five million houses and 10 million jobs has totally exposed in its false claims. The day is not far when they (PTI men) will be held accountable, he said.

In the wake of the country's economy, inflation and Afghanistan situation, Hamza asked all the serious political parties of the country to agree on two-point agenda i.e., checking inflation for bringing ease in the lives of the people and taking the country forward by getting rid of sitting rulers.

On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, while responding to a query about protest of proscribed TLP, said that dialogue is the best option to deal with the situation. He added that cases against him are based on political victimisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

