ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money laundering case against Shehbaz, Hamza: Court displeased with delay in submission of challan

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

LAHORE: A special court (offences in bank) on Saturday expressed its displeasure over one-year delay in submission of challan in the money laundering and sugar scam inquiry against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The court observed that the FIR was registered on November 14, 2020, and about one year time had elapsed but even incomplete investigation report could be submitted so far.

Asked about the progress in the investigation, a special prosecutor of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) told the court that the investigation team had been working day and night to conclude the investigation and hopefully the needful would be done within the coming month of November.

The investigating officer also assured the court that the complete report would be filed by November 20.

The court granted the required time to the FIA for the report and observed that the question of jurisdiction would be determined on next hearing. The court also extended the pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz and Hamza with a direction to the investigating officer to submit the report positively by November 20.

Earlier, Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court along with their proxy counsel.

The court was informed that lead counsel Amjad Pervez could not appear as he had been infected with dengue fever. The proxy counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing for the arguments on the point of jurisdiction raised by the FIA. Shehbaz talking to media persons said dialogue was the best way to deal with the protest by proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

About the case against him, he said the allegations levelled by the FIA were already a subject of a pending trial in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau. The opposition leader said he had been implicated in fabricated cases.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz money laundering case

Comments

Comments are closed.

Money laundering case against Shehbaz, Hamza: Court displeased with delay in submission of challan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories