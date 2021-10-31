ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Saturday (October 30, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Saturday (October 30, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2500
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2500
Indus                              2550
Bajwa                              2550
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2600
United                             2600
Abdullah Textile                   2600
Indus                              2650
Bajwa                              2650
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2750
Suriya Tex                         2700
United                             2600
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2725
Nadeem Textile                     2700
Indus Dyeing                       2750
Abdullah Textile                   2650
Lucky Cotton                       2650
22/1.
Bajwa                              2750
United                             2650
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2750
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2900
Amin Text                          2900
Shadman Cotton                     2900
Diamond Int'l                      2900
Lucky Cotton                       2850
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3100
Al-Karam                           3100
Jubilee Spinning                   2900
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3100
Lucky Cotton                       3000
Diamond Intl                       3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2950
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3950
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2950
Amin                               2900
Indus Dyeing                       2950
Bajwa                              2900
Nadeem Textile                     2925
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4250
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2950
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4500
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4650
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1900
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1850
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            207.00
Rupali                           240.00
Imported                         260.00
75/36/0
Imported                         220.00
Local                            188.00
Rupali                           186.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         265.00
Local                            198.00
Rupali                           196.00
100/36/0
Imported                         195.00
Local                            175.00
Rupali                           172.00
100/48/INT
Local                            182.00
Rupali                           180.00
Imported                         215.00
150/48/0
Imported                         193.00
Local                            162.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         198.00
Local                            165.00
Rupali                           162.00
300/96/0
Imported                         190.00
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           158.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         195.00
Local                            162.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         210.00
Local                            178.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         225.00
Local                            187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         280.00
Local                            205.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         205.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         205.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         215.00
Local                            198.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         225.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         168.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         168.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    179.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     183.00
A. A. Cotton                     183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        189.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        193.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               204.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     189.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     217.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    228.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    246.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 218.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                300.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           219.00
Prima                            219.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           229.00
Prima                            229.00
Local (AVG Price)                222.00
40/S
Kcetex                           270.00
Prima                            250.00
Local (AVG Price)                255.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           235.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     187.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     235.00
IFL                              220.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       238.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      246.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    252.00
Zainab (Combed)                  254.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            250.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 264.00
Zainab (Combed)                  266.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      260.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          282.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            270.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 293.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            301.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             235.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             255.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             270.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     280.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     290.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       247.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  247.00
I.C.I. Bright                    250.00
Rupali 1.D                       249.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  247.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               247.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      249.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             250.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          251.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.10.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

yarn Yarn Market Rates Yarn Rate today yarn price

Comments

Comments are closed.

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories