Karachi Yarn Market Rate
31 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Saturday (October 30, 2021).
CONES CARDED
10/1.
Indus 2500
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2500
Indus 2550
Bajwa 2550
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2600
United 2600
Abdullah Textile 2600
Indus 2650
Bajwa 2650
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2750
Suriya Tex 2700
United 2600
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2725
Nadeem Textile 2700
Indus Dyeing 2750
Abdullah Textile 2650
Lucky Cotton 2650
22/1.
Bajwa 2750
United 2650
CONES CARDED
24/1.
United 2750
26/1.
AL-Karam 2900
Amin Text 2900
Shadman Cotton 2900
Diamond Int'l 2900
Lucky Cotton 2850
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2900
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3100
Al-Karam 3100
Jubilee Spinning 2900
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100
Lucky Cotton 3000
Diamond Intl 3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2950
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3700
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4000
COMBED CONE
40/1
Indus CF 3950
COMBED CONE
20/2.
GulAhmed 2950
Amin 2900
Indus Dyeing 2950
Bajwa 2900
Nadeem Textile 2925
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4250
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2950
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4500
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4650
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1900
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
DTY
50/24/0
Local 207.00
Rupali 240.00
Imported 260.00
75/36/0
Imported 220.00
Local 188.00
Rupali 186.00
75/36/Him
Imported 265.00
Local 198.00
Rupali 196.00
100/36/0
Imported 195.00
Local 175.00
Rupali 172.00
100/48/INT
Local 182.00
Rupali 180.00
Imported 215.00
150/48/0
Imported 193.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/48/Him
Imported 198.00
Local 165.00
Rupali 162.00
300/96/0
Imported 190.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 158.00
300/96/Him
Imported 195.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 210.00
Local 178.00
150/144/Him
Imported 225.00
Local 187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 280.00
Local 205.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported 205.00
75/72/SD
Imported 205.00
50/36/BR
Imported 215.00
Local 198.00
100/36/BR
Imported 225.00
150/48/BR
Imported 168.00
300/96/BR
Imported 168.00
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 179.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 183.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 189.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 193.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 204.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 189.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 217.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 228.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 246.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 218.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 300.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 219.00
Prima 219.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 229.00
Prima 229.00
Local (AVG Price) 222.00
40/S
Kcetex 270.00
Prima 250.00
Local (AVG Price) 255.00
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 235.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 174.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 187.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 235.00
IFL 220.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 238.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 246.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00
Zainab (Combed) 254.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 264.00
Zainab (Combed) 266.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 260.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 282.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 270.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 293.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 301.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 255.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 270.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 280.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 290.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 247.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 247.00
I.C.I. Bright 250.00
Rupali 1.D 249.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 247.00
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 247.00
Ibrahim 1.D 249.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 250.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 251.00
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.10.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
