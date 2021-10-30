Nepra chairman’s powers restored

ISLAMABAD: The powers of Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Tauseef H Farooqi have been restored in just four days after two members of the authority bowed down before “external” pressure, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to a new notification issued on Friday, “with immediate effect, the majority members of the Authority have recalled the notification No. MON-01/2021/4141 of October 25, 2021 and the following departments shall report to the Chairman Nepra till further orders of the Authority; (i) Registrar and Coordination & Implemen-tation Departments; (ii) Administration & Human Resource; (iii) Finance and; (iv) Legal.

On October 25, 2021, majority of the Authority members withdrew the powers delegated to the Chairman regarding the four departments of NEPRA with immediate effect and gave to the Member KP.

The Nepra’s Public Relations Wing has also released a photograph of Chairman addressing the employees of organisation along with two members, ie, Member Balochistan, Rehmatullah Baloch who was on the radar of NAB and Member KP, Maqsood Anwar Khan who is still unaware of maneuverings within the organization. However, Member Sindh, Vice Chairman Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, who is blunt in expressing his views at every forum and expert on power sector, was not present in the Hall as he has severe differences with Chairman on different issues.

The sources said, Maria Rafique, Legal Advisor Nepra, who has sought relief from Wafaqi Mohtasib against highhandedness of Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi, while addressing the audience sitting in the Hall, alleged that the later has used his close relative to pressurise the Members and other staffers to change in their stance. She was of the view that restoration of powers of incumbent Chairman Nepra is an illegal. She has also alleged that some employees of organisation are involved in illegal activities.

