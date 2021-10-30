Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
30 Oct 2021
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
321,610,231 189,461,196 10,934,866,377 6,688,772,220
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 972,775,433 (1,057,907,581) (85,132,147)
Local Individuals 10,867,158,215 (10,789,872,284) 77,285,931
Local Corporates 6,060,036,848 (6,052,190,631) 7,846,216
===============================================================================
