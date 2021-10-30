KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 321,610,231 189,461,196 10,934,866,377 6,688,772,220 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 972,775,433 (1,057,907,581) (85,132,147) Local Individuals 10,867,158,215 (10,789,872,284) 77,285,931 Local Corporates 6,060,036,848 (6,052,190,631) 7,846,216 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021