KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Air link 29.10.2021 03.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Communication Ltd Friday P.M. Accounts for the Progress period ended September 30, 2021 BECO Steel Ltd 29.10.2021 11.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Friday A.M. Accounts for the Progress period ended September 30, 2021 ==========================================================================================

