Board meetings in progress
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Air link 29.10.2021 03.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Communication Ltd Friday P.M. Accounts for the Progress
period ended
September 30, 2021
BECO Steel Ltd 29.10.2021 11.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Friday A.M. Accounts for the Progress
period ended
September 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
