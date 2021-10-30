ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021     30-10-2021
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30%(F)         21-10-2021     27-10-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30%(iii)       27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Preference                    29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3%(iii)        27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10%(F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd#              26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5%(iii)     27-10-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15%(i)         27-10-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd            02-11-2021   02-11-2021   196%(iii)      29-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19916%R     26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd#                      28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           28-10-2021   03-11-2021
Dolmen City REIT                  01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3%(i)        28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15%(i)         29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500%(iii)     29-10-2021
United Bank Ltd                   02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40%(iii)       29-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
Atlas Insurance Ltd               03-11-2021   05-11-2021   25%(i)         01-11-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50%(i)         01-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)       03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B    29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)         03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)      03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)       05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)     05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)       05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)        05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)    05-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)       08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)       08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)       08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#      09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                  15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B    09-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

