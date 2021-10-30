KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 172.14 172.07 171.83 171.49 171.22 170.92 170.53 EUR 201.06 201.04 201.00 200.70 200.52 200.31 199.99 GBP 237.46 237.35 237.11 236.60 236.13 235.60 234.95 ===========================================================================

