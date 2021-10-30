Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (October 29, 2021).
US Dollar 172.2220
Pound Sterling 236.9086
Euro 199.8981
Japanese Yen 1.5159
