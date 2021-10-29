Hong Kong stocks finish week on negative note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday as a warning from Apple and Amazon on supply problems added to concerns about inflation and a spike in Covid cases in mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.70 percent, or 178.49 points, to 25,377.24.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.82 percent, or 28.92 points, to 3,547.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.60 percent, or 37.79 points, to 2,400.03.