PM convenes NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened National Security Committee (NSC) meeting tomorrow (Friday) after the protest of the banned outfit.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry in a statement on Twitter said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of the banned outfit.

He said that other issues related to national security would also be discussed in the meeting.