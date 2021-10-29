Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (October 28, 2021).
===========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================================
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 41.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 102,125 170.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,125 170.50
Alfalah Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd. 496,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 496,000 25.00
B&B Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 71.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 71.25
Trust Securities Engro Polymer & Chem 50,000 55.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 55.68
JS Global Cap. Fauji Fertilizers 9,975 103.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,975 103.40
B&B Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 9,000 89.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 89.00
Seven Star Sec. Ghani Global Holding 32,500 31.42
B&B Sec. 2,500 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 31.32
JS Global Cap. Habib Bank Ltd. 9,000 125.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 125.50
Interactive Securities Int. Industries 1,500 177.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 177.50
Axis Global K-Electric Limited 500 3.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 3.56
Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 10,000 16.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.14
Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 442,154 734.32
MRA Sec. 1,000 714.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 443,154 734.27
Next Capital National Refinery 2,500 271.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 271.00
B&B Sec. Pak Elektron 5,000 26.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.40
Apex Capital Power Cement Limited 10,000 7.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani Thatta Cement Co. 4,000 26.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26.45
Adam Sec. Treet Corporation 2,000 42.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.50
Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 129.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 129.40
Shaffi Securities United Bank Limited 500 140.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 140.00
===========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,201,754
===========================================================================================================
