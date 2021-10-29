KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

=========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================================== Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 41.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 102,125 170.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,125 170.50 Alfalah Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd. 496,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 496,000 25.00 B&B Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 71.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 71.25 Trust Securities Engro Polymer & Chem 50,000 55.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 55.68 JS Global Cap. Fauji Fertilizers 9,975 103.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,975 103.40 B&B Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 9,000 89.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 89.00 Seven Star Sec. Ghani Global Holding 32,500 31.42 B&B Sec. 2,500 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 31.32 JS Global Cap. Habib Bank Ltd. 9,000 125.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 125.50 Interactive Securities Int. Industries 1,500 177.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 177.50 Axis Global K-Electric Limited 500 3.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 3.56 Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 10,000 16.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.14 Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 442,154 734.32 MRA Sec. 1,000 714.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 443,154 734.27 Next Capital National Refinery 2,500 271.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 271.00 B&B Sec. Pak Elektron 5,000 26.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.40 Apex Capital Power Cement Limited 10,000 7.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.10 M. M. M. A. Khanani Thatta Cement Co. 4,000 26.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26.45 Adam Sec. Treet Corporation 2,000 42.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.50 Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 129.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 129.40 Shaffi Securities United Bank Limited 500 140.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 140.00 =========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,201,754 ===========================================================================================================

