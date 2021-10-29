Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 28.10.2021 VALUE 28.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1141% PA 0.6359% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0738% PA 0.6763% PA For 12 months 0.0728% PA 0.9478% PA For 2 Years 0.0728% PA 1.4478% PA For 3 Years 0.0728% PA 1.6978% PA For 4 years 0.0728% PA 1.9478% PA For 5 years 0.0728% PA 2.0728% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 28.10.2021 VALUE 28.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0460% PA 0.7040% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1484% PA 0.8984% PA For 12 Months 0.4409% PA 1.3159% PA For 2 Years 0.4409% PA 1.8159% PA For 3 Years 0.4409% PA 2.0659% PA For 4 years 0.4409% PA 2.3159% PA For 5 years 0.4409% PA 2.4409% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 28.10.2021 VALUE 28.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 28.10.2021 VALUE 28.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1843% PA 0.5657% PA For 12 Months 0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA For 2 Years 0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA For 3 Years 0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA For 4 Years 0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA For 5 years 0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021