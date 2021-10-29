ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 28.10.2021   VALUE 28.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1141% PA            0.6359% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0738% PA            0.6763% PA
For 12 months           0.0728% PA            0.9478% PA
For  2 Years            0.0728% PA            1.4478% PA
For  3 Years            0.0728% PA            1.6978% PA
For  4 years            0.0728% PA            1.9478% PA
For  5 years            0.0728% PA            2.0728% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 28.10.2021   VALUE 28.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0460% PA            0.7040% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1484% PA            0.8984% PA
For 12 Months           0.4409% PA            1.3159% PA
For  2 Years            0.4409% PA            1.8159% PA
For  3 Years            0.4409% PA            2.0659% PA
For  4 years            0.4409% PA            2.3159% PA
For  5 years            0.4409% PA            2.4409% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 28.10.2021   VALUE 28.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3106% PA            1.0606% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2934% PA            1.0434% PA
For 12 Months           0.2359% PA            1.1109% PA
For  2 Years            0.2359% PA            1.6109% PA
For  3 Years            0.2359% PA            1.8609% PA
For  4 years            0.2359% PA            2.1109% PA
For  5 years            0.2359% PA            2.2359% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 28.10.2021   VALUE 28.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1650% PA            0.5850% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1843% PA            0.5657% PA
For 12 Months           0.1873% PA            0.6877% PA
For  2 Years            0.1873% PA            1.1877% PA
For  3 Years            0.1873% PA            1.4377% PA
For  4 Years            0.1873% PA            1.6877% PA
For  5 years            0.1873% PA            1.8127% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid rates Barclays bid Barclays bank

Comments

Comments are closed.

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories