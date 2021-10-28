ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
US stocks gain on earnings despite mixed economic data

AFP 28 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks resumed their upward climb early Thursday following a stream of mostly strong earnings from Merck, Caterpillar and others as investors shrugged off a lackluster US growth report.

Shares of Ford jumped 12.6 percent while Merck won 4.2 percent following the latest round of earnings in a week jammed with results. Apple and Amazon report later Thursday.

Those upbeat reports overshadowed data showing the US economy grew by just two percent in the third quarter, down from the 6.7 percent annual rate in the prior quarter as resurgent Covid-19 infections slowed consumer activity.

But a note from Schwab described the US growth data as "backward-looking," adding that it was offset by "more timely" jobless claims data that improved.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 35,670.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,580.02, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed 0.6 percent to 15,331.33.

Markets are monitoring ongoing talks in Washington, where congressional Democrats are struggling to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation.

Wall Street stocks

