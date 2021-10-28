ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,753 Decreased By ▼ -7.81 (-0.16%)
BR30 20,502 Decreased By ▼ -119.47 (-0.58%)
KSE100 45,767 Decreased By ▼ -83.67 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By ▼ -48.26 (-0.27%)
Oct 28, 2021
Markets

Spot gold may retest $1,813, bullish triangle spotted

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,813 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,826.

The consolidation from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64 took the shape of a triangle, which turned out to be a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $1,814.

This triangle could be structured into a more bullish pennant that developed at $1,759.

The latter suggests a higher target of $1,835.

Spot gold neutral in $1,783-$1,795 range, with downside bias

Key support is at $1,795, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,783-$1,788 range. The bullish target of $1,814 will have to be aborted thereafter.

On the daily chart, the metal closed above $1,800 on Wednesday. As a result, the drop on Tuesday could be classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

A close above $1,800 will be a promising signal that the metal may gain more towards $1,828.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

