Oct 28, 2021
Pakistan

Black Day: Pakistan will not allow India to take away Kashmiris’ right to freedom: Bilawal

INP 28 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that freedom is an alienable right of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan would not allow India to take away that right from them.

In his message on the Kashmir Black Day, he said that India had turned the occupied territory, the paradise on earth, into the world’s largest torture cell. “Even today, India’s dungeons are full of Kashmiri youth,” he said, and demanded the international community to get these youth freed immediately.

“It is my appeal to the world to work for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in order to ensure durable peace in South Asia,” he said, and added the only way out was to resolve this issue as per the wishes of people of the occupied territory.

He reminded that PPP was striving for the liberation of Kashmir right from the day it was founded.

“My party supports settlement of the dispute in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions,” he said, and added that he assured people of held Kashmir that PPP would continue to offer them support the way former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB) had supported them.

Bilawal said he saluted his Kashmiri brethren who had laid down their lives in order to get their right of self-determination.

On the other hand, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on Kashmir Black Day, has called upon the United Nations to play its role for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“The issue should be resolved as per the wishes of people of the Indian occupied Kashmir,” he asserted.

Zardari said that people of held territory would continue to struggle for their fundamental right of self-determination peacefully until they got it.

“PPP pays tributes to the Kashmiri freedom fighters who have been giving sacrifices for the last seven decades,” he concluded.

