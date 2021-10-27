Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 174.30 174.28 174.15 173.81 173.62 173.34 172.54
EUR 202.26 202.29 202.26 202.08 202.00 201.79 201.00
GBP 239.33 239.90 239.70 239.27 238.94 238.47 237.27
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.