KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 174.30 174.28 174.15 173.81 173.62 173.34 172.54 EUR 202.26 202.29 202.26 202.08 202.00 201.79 201.00 GBP 239.33 239.90 239.70 239.27 238.94 238.47 237.27 ===========================================================================

