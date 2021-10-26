Prince Charles, PM Imran reaffirm close ties between commonwealth nations

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Tuesday the close and unique bond between commonwealth nations, with the 1.6 million diasporas at the heart of the relationship.

The conversation between the Prince of Wales Charles and the prime minister took place during a telephone call.

"With less than a week to go until COP 26 - UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global cooperation on Climate Change and protecting the environment," a statement issued by the British High Commission said.

During the call, Prince Charles congratulated Prime Minister Khan on Pakistan’s example of tackling climate change, including the 10 billion tree tsunami initiative.

Reiterating the international community’s desire to see stability in Afghanistan, the Prince of Wales also noted Pakistan’s key role in the region.