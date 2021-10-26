Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 25, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07350 0.07113 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07525 0.07488 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08788 0.08038 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10213 0.10138 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12488 0.12363 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.17200 0.16050 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.31688 0.27963 0.34238 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
