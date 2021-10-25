TLP issue: PM has summoned cabinet meeting on Wednesday, says Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While speaking to the media on Monday, the minister said that he would meet the PM on Tuesday after he returns from Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the matter of the French ambassador, Rashid said that they will take the topic of the envoy's expulsion to the National Assembly speaker to form a committee.

However, he added that Pakistan is already in a turmoil of issues related to the economy, grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as well as talks of sanctions on Pakistan.

"The TLP should understand this," said Rashid.

"It is my wish that the issues are resolved. We will fulfil our commitments. If something bad happens somewhere, what can I do?"

The interior minister stated that they have reached an understanding with TLP and he found Saad Rizvi "very cooperative".

Rashid also shared that before the prime minister's departure to Saudi Arabia, he had instructed his principal secretary to ask the Federal Board of Revenue to unfreeze the accounts of TLP Madrasahs and to allow them to open new ones.

On Sunday, Rashid had said that the workers of the TTP will not proceed with its march towards Islamabad as negotiations with the group had almost succeeded. He said that TLP workers would continue their sit-in till Monday or Tuesday but will not head towards Islamabad, adding the TLP protesters will stay in Muridke till Tuesday.

After reviewing their demands, he added, the issue will be resolved peacefully by Tuesday. The minister said that all the roads, which had been closed earlier to stop the protesters from marching towards Islamabad, will be reopened for traffic gradually.

Giving details of the government's talks with TLP leadership, he said that the government will withdraw cases registered against TLP activists till Wednesday.