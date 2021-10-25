US oil uptrend confirmed, targets $85.66-$86.64 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $84.94 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain into the $85.66-$86.64 range.

The Oct. 20 high of $84.25 has been surpassed.

The uptrend from the August 23 low of $61.74 has thus been confirmed.

The trend is presumed to be riding on a wave 3 from $79.42, which could extend to $86.64.

This wave makes a part of a bigger wave (5), which may extend a lot, if the current wave count turns out to be correct.

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

However, the unusual consolidation from the Oct. 20 high of $84.25, which was shaped into an expanding wedge, undermines this wave count.

Support is at $83.88, a break below which could cause a fall into $81.12-$83.03 range. On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $83.94.

It is expected to test the next resistance at $85.14.

A break could lead to a gain into $86.42-$87.21 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.