Pakistan has always upheld principles of UN Charter: Qureshi

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that United Nations is the best inter-governmental organization to address the common issues faced by humanity including the contemporary triple challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his message on the occasion of UN Day, he said Pakistan joins the international community today in celebrating the 76th Anniversary of the founding of the UN.

He said inspired and guided by the vision of our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan has always upheld the principles of the UN Charter. He reiterated the call on the international community to work towards the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan stands ready to work hand in hand with fellow UN member states to continue pursuing the noble ideals of the UN Charter for attaining peace, progress and prosperity worldwide. At the same time, in a message, Pakistan Armed Forces also extended best wishes to United Nations on its 76th anniversary.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace. He said that sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with Jinnah's vision.

UN day is observed on October 24, every year since 1948. UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The UN Charter is the founding document of this great non-partisan institution that has been working towards global peace and equality.

