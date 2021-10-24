Telenor Pakistan celebrates ‘Customer Day’

ISLAMABAD: Keeping its 50 million customers at the core of its business operations, Telenor Pakistan’s entire employee base took out to the streets, digital mediums, roads and markets to connect with the organisation’s valued subscribers as part of its 10th Customer Day. The entire day is dedicated to giving Telenor Pakistan’s staff a detailed and personal look at the inner workings of every customer care channel, gathering valuable insights on the front lines, directly from its user base.

During Customer Day, Telenor Pakistan’s top management and employees proactively reach out to customers to better understand and serve end-users while getting a grasp on how their lifestyles evolve around connectivity.

