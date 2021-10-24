‘Diabetes Nurses Education Workshop’ Experts for raising awareness about healthy lifestyles

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for raising awareness among the public about healthy lifestyle, health professionals said on Saturday that the disease of diabetes can be controlled by avoiding fast food, beverages and through walk on regular basis.

“Instead of relying solely on physicians, diabetic patients need to change their normal life routine and eating habits so that with proper medical guidance and treatment, the patient can get rid of the disease with least amount of medicine,” they said while addressing the participants of ‘Diabetes Nurses Education Workshop’ here at Ganga Ram Hospital.

In the workshop, health experts discussed the symptoms, complications of diabetic disease and insulin injection method for patients. They delivered lectures on care and diet for diabetic patients.

Prof. Imran Hassan and Dr. Qamar said that importance of doctors in looking after the treatment of patients and running the hospitals cannot be denied but going two steps further, nurses are present in the field as well to serve the suffering humanity.

VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Amir Zaman Khan distributed certificates among the participants and said that in Ganga Ram Hospital, all the medical and diagnostic facilities are being provided free of cost to the diabetic patients.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, while inaugurating the Neo Natalogy Unit at Mayo Hospital, said the Unit has been established at a cost of Rs. 10 million for which philanthropists deserve prayers as they have rendered great service. She disclosed that seven Mother and Child Hospitals are being set up in Punjab. The 650-bedded Ganga Ram Mother and Child hospital shall be completed by May 2022. Other hospitals are being established at Mianwali, Attock, Rajanpur, Multan, Layyah and Bahawalnagar.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “Over 70% of 40 plus population had been vaccinated and the ‘Reach Every Door (RED)’ Program was being launched from Monday under which another 20 million people will be vaccinated.” She urged the people to make maximum use of this RED facility.

