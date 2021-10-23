Balochistan CM makes a dash for Islamabad

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal, accompanied by his staff, dashed to Islamabad from Quetta on Friday on board a special plane to hold meetings with the government officials in view of the no-trust move tabled against him in the provincial assembly.

Sources have told that 34 members of the Balochistan Assembly are currently staying at the Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s home in Quetta where they have been gifted shawls by their host.

Furthermore, they added, these members of the assembly were also keeping their contacts with other members of the assembly in a bid to thwart the no-confidence move.

Only two days ago, on October 20 (on Wednesday), the no-confidence motion had been tabled in the Balochistan Assembly against beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

The motion was moved by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was presiding over the session, said that 33 members of the House were in favour of moving the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Khetran said that CM Kamal had no right to stick to power. He must step down, he added. He alleged that five of their members including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed, Bushra Rind, Mah Jabeen and Laila Tarin could not reach the assembly. He said they were missing.