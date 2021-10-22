Govt can deal with dengue challenge: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Hasaan Khawar has said the anti-dengue programme of the Punjab government is comprehensive and well-devised to combat dengue; however, it lacks a hat and long shoes because the government believes in performance instead of exhibitory projection and snobbery.

The government has taken every possible step to overcome the dengue situation, he emphasised. Two million houses have been checked, 0.4 million houses and 90,000 open spots were being diurnal checked by the government teams, he added.

The SACM and Primary and Secondary Health Dept Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch accompanied the media team to the control room of the Primary and Secondary Health department.

Khawar stated that fogging and spray of 130,000 hot spots has also been done. 48 houses are sprayed around the area where dengue larva is found while fogging and spray was being conducted upon the detection of the dengue larva, he added.

He stated that a 280-bed dengue field hospital has also been set up at the Expo centre with the option to further expand the facility. Dengue test was being conducted free by government officials and Rs.90 is charged in private labs, he added.

In a media briefing, the SACM regretted the PML-N leadership was spreading disinformation by politicising the dengue issue. Shehbaz Sharif’s cosmetic fogging of dengue resulted in spreading respiratory infections, he lamented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021