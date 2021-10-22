BARD Foundation aims to equip aspiring engineers

ISLAMABAD: Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has recently set up the Descon Endowment Fund at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) to empower deserving students with financial support. Educational empowerment is something numerous students struggle with in Pakistan; with the inability to pay fee and bear other educational expenses.

In the past, many deserving students have had to let go of life changing opportunities due to the unavailability of scholarships and funding programs. The gap and disparity have been one of the major setbacks in higher education for Pakistani students.

The BARD Foundation aims to bring a positive change for the youth of the country; empowering young, talented individuals through financial support and opportunities is something the foundation focuses on.

Speaking about the initiative, BARD Foundation's board member, Mehreen Dawood said, "BARD has always believed in creating opportunities for the people of Pakistan and with this new endeavour, we want to empower innovation in the country."

With the funding for NUST students, BARD aims to equip aspiring engineers and future inventors with the finest education so that they take Pakistan one step closer to prosperity. The Descon Endowment Fund will be available to students enrolling in the institute from next academic year, based on their financial backgrounds and academic skills.

