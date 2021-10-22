KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 401,599,308 222,947,292 15,267,696,560 9,273,753,489 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,125,825,217 -2,011,904,568 -886,079,350 Local Individuals 10,210,156,402 (9,739,133,456) 471,022,946 Local Corporates 5,817,884,972 -5,402,828,567 415,056,404 ===============================================================================

