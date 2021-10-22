ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
401,599,308           222,947,292         15,267,696,560          9,273,753,489
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,125,825,217     -2,011,904,568       -886,079,350
Local Individuals           10,210,156,402    (9,739,133,456)       471,022,946
Local Corporates            5,817,884,972     -5,402,828,567        415,056,404
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

foreign investors NCCPL Local Corporates daily settlement NCCPL

Comments

Comments are closed.

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories