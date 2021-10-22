Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
22 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 21, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
401,599,308 222,947,292 15,267,696,560 9,273,753,489
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,125,825,217 -2,011,904,568 -886,079,350
Local Individuals 10,210,156,402 (9,739,133,456) 471,022,946
Local Corporates 5,817,884,972 -5,402,828,567 415,056,404
===============================================================================
