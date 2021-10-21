Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (October 18, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2500 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2500 Indus 2550 Bajwa 2550 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2600 United 2600 Abdullah Textile 2600 Indus 2650 Bajwa 2650 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2750 Suriya Tex 2700 United 2600 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2725 Nadeem Textile 2700 Indus Dyeing 2750 Abdullah Textile 2650 Lucky Cotton 2650 22/1. Bajwa 2750 United 2650 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2750 26/1. AL-Karam 2900 Amin Text 2900 Shadman Cotton 2900 Diamond Int'l 2900 Lucky Cotton 2850 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2900 30/1. Amin Tex. 3100 Al-Karam 3100 Jubilee Spinning 2900 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100 Lucky Cotton 3000 Diamond Intl 3050 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2950 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3700 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3950 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2950 Amin 2900 Indus Dyeing 2950 Bajwa 2900 Nadeem Textile 2925 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3800 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4250 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2950 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3150 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4500 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4650 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1900 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 200.00 Rupali 200.00 Imported 245.00 75/36/0 Imported 215.00 Local 182.00 Rupali 180.00 75/36/Him Imported 245.00 Local 192.00 Rupali 190.00 100/36/0 Imported 190.00 Local NA Rupali 164.00 100/48/INT Local 175.00 Rupali 170.00 Imported 200.00 150/48/0 Imported 185.00 Local 154.00 Rupali 150.00 150/48/Him Imported 194.00 Local 157.00 Rupali 155.00 300/96/0 Imported 180.00 Local 152.00 Rupali 150.00 300/96/Him Imported 185.00 Local 155.00 Rupali 150.00 150/144/Sim Imported 200.00 Local 170.00 150/144/Him Imported 205.00 Local 178.00 75/72/Sim Imported 225.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 245.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 198.00 75/72/SD Imported 190.00 50/36/BR Imported 215.00 Local 195.00 100/36/BR Imported 205.00 150/48/BR Imported 168.00 300/96/BR Imported 160.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 177.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 181.00 A. A. Cotton 181.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 187.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 187.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 191.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 202.00 A. A. Cotton 202.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 187.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 214.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 226.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 243.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 215.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 217.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 295.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 217.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 219.00 Prima 219.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 229.00 Prima 229.00 Local (AVG Price) 222.00 40/S Kcetex 270.00 Prima 250.00 Local (AVG Price) 255.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 235.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 172.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 185.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 215.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 212.00 A. A. Cotton 215.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 230.00 IFL 215.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 233.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 239.00 IFL (52 48) 241.00 A. A. Cotton 235.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 248.00 Zainab (Combed) 249.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 245.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 260.00 Zainab (Combed) 261.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 255.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 277.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 276.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 265.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 288.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 296.00 45/1 PC Zainab 311.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 265.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 275.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 285.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 242.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 242.00 I.C.I. Bright 245.00 Rupali 1.D 244.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 242.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 242.00 Ibrahim 1.D 244.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 245.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 246.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.10.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

