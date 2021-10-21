Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (October 18, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2500
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2500
Indus                              2550
Bajwa                              2550
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2600
United                             2600
Abdullah Textile                   2600
Indus                              2650
Bajwa                              2650
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2750
Suriya Tex                         2700
United                             2600
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2725
Nadeem Textile                     2700
Indus Dyeing                       2750
Abdullah Textile                   2650
Lucky Cotton                       2650
22/1.
Bajwa                              2750
United                             2650
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2750
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2900
Amin Text                          2900
Shadman Cotton                     2900
Diamond Int'l                      2900
Lucky Cotton                       2850
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3100
Al-Karam                           3100
Jubilee Spinning                   2900
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3100
Lucky Cotton                       3000
Diamond Intl                       3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2950
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3950
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2950
Amin                               2900
Indus Dyeing                       2950
Bajwa                              2900
Nadeem Textile                     2925
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4250
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2950
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4500
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4650
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1900
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1850
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            200.00
Rupali                           200.00
Imported                         245.00
75/36/0
Imported                         215.00
Local                            182.00
Rupali                           180.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         245.00
Local                            192.00
Rupali                           190.00
100/36/0
Imported                         190.00
Local                                NA
Rupali                           164.00
100/48/INT
Local                            175.00
Rupali                           170.00
Imported                         200.00
150/48/0
Imported                         185.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           150.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         194.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           155.00
300/96/0
Imported                         180.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           150.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         185.00
Local                            155.00
Rupali                           150.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         200.00
Local                            170.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         205.00
Local                            178.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         225.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         245.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         198.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         190.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         215.00
Local                            195.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         205.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         168.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         160.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    177.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     181.00
A. A. Cotton                     181.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        187.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             187.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               202.00
A. A. Cotton                     202.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     187.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     214.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    226.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    243.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 215.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               217.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                295.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           217.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           219.00
Prima                            219.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           229.00
Prima                            229.00
Local (AVG Price)                222.00
40/S
Kcetex                           270.00
Prima                            250.00
Local (AVG Price)                255.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           235.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           212.00
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
IFL                              215.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       233.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            239.00
IFL (52 48)                      241.00
A. A. Cotton                     235.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    248.00
Zainab (Combed)                  249.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            245.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 260.00
Zainab (Combed)                  261.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      255.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          277.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  276.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            265.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 288.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            296.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           311.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             230.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             235.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             250.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             265.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     275.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       242.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  242.00
I.C.I. Bright                    245.00
Rupali 1.D                       244.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  242.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               242.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      244.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             245.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          246.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.10.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

