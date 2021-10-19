Kenya's shilling inches down against the dollar

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling edged down on Tuesday as demand for dollars continued to outweigh the available supply.

At 0735 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 110.95/111.15 per dollar, compared with 110.85/111.05 at the close of Monday.

Traders blamed the low hard currency supply to depressed earnings from tourism and other sectors that have been curbed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The supply side has remained subdued and as the Kenyan economy re-opens, there is demand for dollars from across all sectors," said a currency trader at a commercial bank.