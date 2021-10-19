ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. Treasury yields lower

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields fell on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields, while a domestic 20-year notes auction received its lowest book-cover ratio in six years.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.085pc, while the 20-JGB yield was unchanged at 0.470pc.

The auction for 20-year bonds received bids worth 2.69 times the amount sold, the lowest bid-cover ratio since 2015. The previous sale for a bond with the same maturity saw a bid-cover ratio of 3.2 times.

U.S. Treasury yields also edged lower in Asia, particularly in the middle of the curve.

Japan's 10-year bond yields rise to 4-month high

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.690pc, while the 40-year JGBs were untraded and the yield stayed at 0.765pc.

Both the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were unchanged at minus 0.120pc and minus 0.075pc, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 151.34, with a trading volume of 18,100 lots.

U.S. Treasury yields JGB yield japan goverment bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. Treasury yields lower

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Body formed to fine-tune textile, apparel policy

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Saudi index hits 15-year peak as most Gulf bourses gain

Read more stories