ANL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
FFBL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
GGGL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.83%)
GGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.85%)
NETSOL 127.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.65%)
PACE 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.18%)
PAEL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 156.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.15%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.17%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,675 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,232 Decreased By ▼ -135.92 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,638 Decreased By ▼ -28.42 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,575 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's 10-year bond yields rise to 4-month high

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields rose to a four-month high on Wednesday, tracking gains in US Treasury yields, amid the absence of a domestic market-moving catalyst.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.080%, its highest since June 8, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 points to 151.32, with a trading volume of 24,213 lots.

US Treasury yields rose overnight, as worries about the debt ceiling prompted investors to move away from the shortest end of the curve, while inflation concerns weighed on longer-dated debt.

JGBs soften after weak 10-year bond auction

Yields on other maturities rose, with the 20-year JGB yield gaining one basis point to 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.765%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120% and the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Japan JGB US Treasury yields

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's 10-year bond yields rise to 4-month high

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories