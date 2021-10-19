KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 356,102 tonnes of cargo comprising 206,624 tonnes of import cargo and 149,478 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 206,624 tonnes comprised of 76,166 tonnes of containerised cargo; 15,549 tonnes of bulk cargo; 14,388 tonnes of DAP; 8,432 tonnes of ROCK PHOSPHATE 3,531 tonnes of sugar; 28,972 tonnes of wheat and 60,586 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 149,478 tonnes comprised of 82,060 tonnes of containerised cargo; 261 tonnes of bulk cargo; 45,543 tonnes of clinkers; 12,114 tonnes of bulk cement and 9,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 10,413 containers comprising of 4,540 containers of import and 5,873 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,332 of 20's and 1,496 of 40's loaded while 02 of 20's and 107 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,563 of 20's and 1,490 of 40's loaded containers while 328 of 20's and 501 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were nine vessels namely STI Excel, Torm Arva, AS Alwa, CMA CGM Rigoletto, X-Press Bardsey, Diyala, Baltic Bridge, Merry Star and MT Quetta carrying containers and tankers currently at the berths.

There were eight ships namely BW Yangtze, Cornelial, Tarlan, Spring Zephyr, Independent Spirit, AS Alva, Grace and Afra Laurel sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 178,622 tonnes comprising of 114,255 tonnes of import cargo and 64,367 tonnes of export cargo including 4,657 loaded and empty containers (1,255 TEUs imports and 3,402 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 114,255 tonnes includes 21,335 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,178 tonnes of coal; 50,054 tonnes of LNG; 12,066 tonnes of chemicals; 11,056 tonnes of wheat; 8,800 tonnes of palm oil and 7,766 tonnes of mogas.

The total export cargo of 64,367 tonnes includes 57,834 tonnes of containerised cargo and 6,533 tonnes of cement.

There are six ships Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Brooklyn, Christina Ocean, Ultra Sakatoon, Silver Ebuma and Genarro Levoli scheduled to load/off load containers, rice, coal, palm oil, and chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Monday 18th October. Three more container ships Maersk Columbus, MSC Charieston and MSC Densse are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 19th October2021.

