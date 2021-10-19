KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 18, 2021).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= Y.H. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 35,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 24.00 Shaffi Securities Al Shaheer Corp. 2,500 12.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 12.00 Interactive Securities Avanceon Limited 500 116.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 116.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Azgard Nine Ltd. 1,000 15.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 15.65 Interactive Securities Cherat Cement 500 129.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 129.98 FDM Capital Citi Pharma Limited 2,500 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 47.00 Standard Cap. Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,500 69.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 69.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Glass 500 17.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.10 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 50,000 675.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 675.00 Standard Cap. Sec. Millat Tractors 80 1,088.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80 1,088.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Nishat Mills 149,000 81.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 149,000 81.72 Next Capital P.T.C.L.A 25,000 9.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 9.24 Growth Sec. Service Fabrics 38,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000 10.50 Darson Sec. Service Ind. 100 525.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 525.00 Pearl Sec. Telecard Ltd. 70,000 16.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 16.11 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 376,180 =========================================================================================

