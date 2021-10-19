ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 18, 2021).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                            Company                         Turnover          Rates
Name                                                             of Shares
=========================================================================================
Y.H. Sec.                         Aisha Steel Mills                 35,000          24.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          35,000          24.00
Shaffi Securities                 Al Shaheer Corp.                   2,500          12.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500          12.00
Interactive Securities            Avanceon Limited                     500         116.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500         116.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities            Azgard Nine Ltd.                   1,000          15.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000          15.65
Interactive Securities            Cherat Cement                        500         129.98
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500         129.98
FDM Capital                       Citi Pharma Limited                2,500          47.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500          47.00
Standard Cap. Sec.                Engro Fertilizers                  1,500          69.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500          69.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Ghani Global Glass                   500          17.10
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500          17.10
AKD Sec.                          Lucky Cement                      50,000         675.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000         675.00
Standard Cap. Sec.                Millat Tractors                       80       1,088.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              80       1,088.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                Nishat Mills                     149,000          81.72
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         149,000          81.72
Next Capital                      P.T.C.L.A                         25,000           9.24
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000           9.24
Growth Sec.                       Service Fabrics                   38,000          10.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          38,000          10.50
Darson Sec.                       Service Ind.                         100         525.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100         525.00
Pearl Sec.                        Telecard Ltd.                     70,000          16.11
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          70,000          16.11
=========================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                   376,180
=========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories