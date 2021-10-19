Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (October 18, 2021).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
Y.H. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 35,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 24.00
Shaffi Securities Al Shaheer Corp. 2,500 12.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 12.00
Interactive Securities Avanceon Limited 500 116.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 116.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Azgard Nine Ltd. 1,000 15.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 15.65
Interactive Securities Cherat Cement 500 129.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 129.98
FDM Capital Citi Pharma Limited 2,500 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 47.00
Standard Cap. Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,500 69.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 69.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Glass 500 17.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.10
AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 50,000 675.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 675.00
Standard Cap. Sec. Millat Tractors 80 1,088.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80 1,088.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Nishat Mills 149,000 81.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 149,000 81.72
Next Capital P.T.C.L.A 25,000 9.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 9.24
Growth Sec. Service Fabrics 38,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000 10.50
Darson Sec. Service Ind. 100 525.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 525.00
Pearl Sec. Telecard Ltd. 70,000 16.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 16.11
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 376,180
=========================================================================================
