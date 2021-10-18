ANL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
GGL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.17%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.3%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.84%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.15%)
UNITY 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.3%)
BR30 20,477 Decreased By ▼ -414.92 (-1.99%)
KSE100 44,815 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,531 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taiwan Strait: China condemns US, Canada for sending warships

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

BEIJING/TAIPEI: The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

The US military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it added.

China's People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored the ships and "stood guard" throughout their passage.

"The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble... seriously jeopardising peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," it said.

"Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Theatre forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations." U.S. Navy ships have been transiting the strait roughly monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. US allies occasionally also send ships through the strait, including Britain.

US Canada Chinese military warships Taiwan Strait China condemns threatening peace and stability China's People's Liberation Army

Comments

1000 characters

Taiwan Strait: China condemns US, Canada for sending warships

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Read more stories