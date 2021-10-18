Availability of wheat flour and sugar at fixed rates: Officers directed to continue taking administrative steps

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers to continue administrative measures to ensure availability of flour and sugar at fixed rates in the province. He said that due to effective steps, the prices of flour and sugar has come down significantly, adding that its continuity must be maintained.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items especially flour and sugar. The Chief Secretary said that the performance of administrative secretaries of industries and food, commissioners, deputy commissioners and field officers in controlling the prices of flour and sugar was commendable. He ordered to deal profiteers and hoarders with iron hands, saying that the sale of eatables higher than the officially-fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case.

The Chief Secretary said that imported sugar would play an important role in stability of the price. The deputy commissioners could demand imported sugar from the Food Department as per the requirement of their district. He said that only the general consumer should get the benefit of imported sugar and its sale for commercial use would not be allowed at all. He also asked the police and administration to keep a close eye on mass movement of flour and sugar to prevent its hoarding.

