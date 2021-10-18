ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.21%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.97%)
UNITY 29.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,595 Decreased By ▼ -297.47 (-1.42%)
KSE100 44,870 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,559 Increased By ▲ 37.75 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Availability of wheat flour and sugar at fixed rates: Officers directed to continue taking administrative steps

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers to continue administrative measures to ensure availability of flour and sugar at fixed rates in the province. He said that due to effective steps, the prices of flour and sugar has come down significantly, adding that its continuity must be maintained.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items especially flour and sugar. The Chief Secretary said that the performance of administrative secretaries of industries and food, commissioners, deputy commissioners and field officers in controlling the prices of flour and sugar was commendable. He ordered to deal profiteers and hoarders with iron hands, saying that the sale of eatables higher than the officially-fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case.

The Chief Secretary said that imported sugar would play an important role in stability of the price. The deputy commissioners could demand imported sugar from the Food Department as per the requirement of their district. He said that only the general consumer should get the benefit of imported sugar and its sale for commercial use would not be allowed at all. He also asked the police and administration to keep a close eye on mass movement of flour and sugar to prevent its hoarding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sugar Kamran Ali Afzal Chief Secretary Punjab wheatflour

Comments

Comments are closed.

Availability of wheat flour and sugar at fixed rates: Officers directed to continue taking administrative steps

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories