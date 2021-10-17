ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Seven of a family killed in Muzaffargarh fire incident

  • Rescue officials say victims were sleeping when the fire erupted
BR Web Desk 17 Oct 2021

At least seven members of the same family including three children and two women were killed after a fire incident in Muzaffargarh, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the victims were sleeping when the fire erupted. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained, they added. The victims were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, 65, Khurshid Mai, 35, Fauzia Mai, 19, Shahnawaz, 12, Sarfraz, 10, and two infants.

At least 17 killed in Karachi chemical factory blaze

The rescuers shifted the bodies to a local hospital for completing legal formalities. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Adviser to Punjab CM Abdul Hayi Dasti expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. He said that the Punjab government will provide legal and financial aid to the heirs of the victims.

Earlier, 17 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Mehran Town.

Chemical factory fire case: FIR registered against two owners, others

The fire erupted under the stairs of the ground-plus-two-story factory and spread rapidly to other places due to some ‘adhesive chemicals’ kept there. The investigation identified a short circuit as the cause of fire.

Later, the police registered a case against the factory owner and others over negligence and lack of safety measures.

