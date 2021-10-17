Seven of a family killed in Muzaffargarh fire incident

At least seven members of the same family including three children and two women were killed after a fire incident in Muzaffargarh, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the victims were sleeping when the fire erupted. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained, they added. The victims were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, 65, Khurshid Mai, 35, Fauzia Mai, 19, Shahnawaz, 12, Sarfraz, 10, and two infants.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to a local hospital for completing legal formalities. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Adviser to Punjab CM Abdul Hayi Dasti expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. He said that the Punjab government will provide legal and financial aid to the heirs of the victims.

