CM Punjab vows to take forward public service agenda swiftly

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the agenda of public service will be taken forward with more speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking to assembly members from Rawalpindi, the CM directed to launch a comprehensive anti-dengue campaign and said that all available resources should be utilized in this regard. He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients adding that the government has already alerted all the departments. He said earlier opposition politicized the Corona pandemic and now trying to score on dengue issue which is highly condemnable as these elements do not care about ailing humanity.

The CM asked the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to curb the Qabza Mafia occupying forest lands in Murree. He also directed to resolve the problems and to improve the infrastructure of Murree. He congratulated the assembly members and the people on approval of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nala Lai Expressway projects. He said that construction of Ring Road will provide relief to the citizen of twin cities and Nala Lai Expressway will prove to be a game changer project for Rawalpindi region.

Moreover, the CM in his message on 'World Poverty Alleviation Day' said that elimination of poverty is among the top priorities of the incumbent government as we are fully aware of the difficulties and problems of the under privileged segment of the society.

The government has launched a number of projects which focus on welfare as well as uplift the living standard of such deprived segments of the society, he said.

