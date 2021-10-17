ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Punjab vows to take forward public service agenda swiftly

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the agenda of public service will be taken forward with more speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking to assembly members from Rawalpindi, the CM directed to launch a comprehensive anti-dengue campaign and said that all available resources should be utilized in this regard. He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients adding that the government has already alerted all the departments. He said earlier opposition politicized the Corona pandemic and now trying to score on dengue issue which is highly condemnable as these elements do not care about ailing humanity.

The CM asked the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to curb the Qabza Mafia occupying forest lands in Murree. He also directed to resolve the problems and to improve the infrastructure of Murree. He congratulated the assembly members and the people on approval of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nala Lai Expressway projects. He said that construction of Ring Road will provide relief to the citizen of twin cities and Nala Lai Expressway will prove to be a game changer project for Rawalpindi region.

Moreover, the CM in his message on 'World Poverty Alleviation Day' said that elimination of poverty is among the top priorities of the incumbent government as we are fully aware of the difficulties and problems of the under privileged segment of the society.

The government has launched a number of projects which focus on welfare as well as uplift the living standard of such deprived segments of the society, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Sardar Usman Buzdar CM Punjab PM Imran Khan PM Imran Khan public service public service

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM Punjab vows to take forward public service agenda swiftly

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

Confusion regarding NAB jurisdiction to be removed: Akbar

PSM seeks NOC from Nepra to transfer generation licence to Steel Corp

Uzbekistan, Taliban hold talks on trade, aid

TCP issues new sugar tender

Govt blames global price rise, rupee depreciation for hikes

'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

Read more stories