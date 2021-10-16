Automobile company issued warning

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary National Assembly on Industries and Commerce, Alya Hamza Malik, on Friday warned MG Motors that she would order a raid on the company's yard as consumers are crying for deliveries.

She conveyed this warning to the representative of MG Motors, Asif Ahmed, who had come to attend the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production which was postponed after Fateha was offered to former Minister for Commerce and Member National Assembly, Pervaiz Malik, Dr Abdul Qadeer and Umar Sharif, due to lack of quorum.

Alya Hamza Malik argued that she has received a number of complaints against MG Motors, and now she will direct concerned agencies to raid the company's yard to check its vehicle stock.

However, after the meeting, MNA Saira Bano, who moved a calling attention note regarding MG vehicles, grilled the representatives of MG Motors for failing to deliver vehicles to the consumers. She further accused the company of selling vehicles of Rs2.4 million in Rs5.6 million.

She enquired from the officials of EDB as to why action is not being taken against the company who responded that MG has not been issued a manufacturing licence so far. They said the company has already gone to court against the EDB on imposition of 50 percent RD.

The representative of MG Motors explained that car companies across the globe are facing delivery issues due to non-availability of chips. He said MG Motors has imported 9,200 vehicles so far, of which 7,202 have been delivered to the customers whereas 1,400 are at the port.

Secretary to the National Assembly Standing Committee, Amir Omer Malik, also held a one on one meeting with the representative of MG Motors and asked him to ensure delivery of vehicle of MNA Saira Bano. The Committee deferred discussion on "The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019," moved by MNA Amjad Ali Khan due to his absence.

