Netflix reduces monthly subscription rates by Rs400 in Pakistan

At a time when the dollar is touching new highs, raising the cost for many, US-based Netflix has reduced monthly subscription charges for its Pakistani customers by Rs400 on its 'Standard and Premium' plans. The new subscription rates were announced on Thursday via email notification to its users.

With the price change, the Standard plan will now cost Rs800, a one-third decrease, while the Premium plan will be now available for Rs1,100. The plans previously cost Rs1,200 and Rs1,500, respectively.

"These prices apply to new members and will gradually take effect for all current members," said the company on its website.

"Current members were sent an email notification on October 14, 2021 and the new price will take effect on their next billing date."

Standard Plan

Two screens to stream on simultaneously

Two devices to download content

Unlimited movies and TV shows

Stream on mobile, tablet, laptop, and TV

HD streaming

Premium Plan

Four screens to stream on simultaneously

Four devices to download content

Unlimited movies and TV shows

Stream on mobile, tablet, laptop, and TV

HD streaming

Ultra HD available

The company also has a single-screen subscription plan for Rs250 per month. This subscription, however, will only be available for mobile users. It also has another Basic plan, taking the total number of offerings to four.

The development comes as a surprise for many as the video-streaming platform had recently increased prices in New Zealand, the Netherlands and Spain.