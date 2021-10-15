ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Netflix reduces monthly subscription rates by Rs400 in Pakistan

  • Standard plan to now cost Rs800, Premium to be priced at Rs1,100
BR Web Desk 15 Oct 2021

At a time when the dollar is touching new highs, raising the cost for many, US-based Netflix has reduced monthly subscription charges for its Pakistani customers by Rs400 on its 'Standard and Premium' plans. The new subscription rates were announced on Thursday via email notification to its users.

With the price change, the Standard plan will now cost Rs800, a one-third decrease, while the Premium plan will be now available for Rs1,100. The plans previously cost Rs1,200 and Rs1,500, respectively.

"These prices apply to new members and will gradually take effect for all current members," said the company on its website.

"Current members were sent an email notification on October 14, 2021 and the new price will take effect on their next billing date."

Standard Plan

  • Two screens to stream on simultaneously
  • Two devices to download content
  • Unlimited movies and TV shows
  • Stream on mobile, tablet, laptop, and TV
  • HD streaming

Premium Plan

  • Four screens to stream on simultaneously
  • Four devices to download content
  • Unlimited movies and TV shows
  • Stream on mobile, tablet, laptop, and TV
  • HD streaming
  • Ultra HD available

'We want our stories to travel': Netflix launches Palestinian film collection

The company also has a single-screen subscription plan for Rs250 per month. This subscription, however, will only be available for mobile users. It also has another Basic plan, taking the total number of offerings to four.

The development comes as a surprise for many as the video-streaming platform had recently increased prices in New Zealand, the Netherlands and Spain.

Netflix Netflix subscription charges Netflix Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Netflix reduces monthly subscription rates by Rs400 in Pakistan

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories