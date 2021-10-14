ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak; South32 jumps on copper bet

Reuters 14 Oct 2021

Australian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Thursday, helped by tech stocks and a near 5% jump by South32 after it forayed into copper just as demand is expected to boom.

The diversified miner ploughed $1.55 billion for a 45% stake in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper-producing country, sending shares soaring by their most since April.

The benchmark ASX 200 climbed half a percent to 7,311.7, with a recovery in iron ore miners such as Fortescue and Rio Tinto providing a lift.

Rio Tinto will provide a third-quarter production update on Friday.

Tech stocks climbed more than 3% following gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight. The country's two biggest buy-now-pay-later firms, Afterpay and Zip Co Ltd , were both up more than 4%.

Crown Resorts rose 3.7% ahead of Friday's decision on its main gambling licence amid worries about regulatory scrutiny of the casino sector.

An inquiry may declare Crown unfit for its main gambling licence, but it is expected to be allowed to keep its casino in Melbourne open with conditions because of its outsized economic role.

The top gainer on the benchmark stock index was Netwealth after it reported record inflows in the September quarter.

In New Zealand, shares edged 0.2% higher to 13,048.49, with a2 Milk up nearly 5% after Wednesday's rally.

Hopes for a recovery in China, a2's main market, following an upbeat quarterly update by a smaller peer have boosted the dairy firm stock that has lost more than a half its value since December last year.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak; South32 jumps on copper bet

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories