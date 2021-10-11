ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for J Mall

Press Release 11 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Zameen.com recently acquired the sales and marketing rights for a vertical real estate project on Raiwind Road - Lahore, called J Mall. In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s head office featuring Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry, Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, and Unit Head Project Acquisitions and JVs Mohsin Gulzar. Also present on the occasion was J Mall’s Chairman Mian Jahangir, along with other senior members of his team.

Located in the prime locale of Main Raiwind Road near Thokar Niaz Baig, J Mall has been approved by the LDA and will feature luxury apartments offering international standard facilities and an extravagant lifestyle to the city’s residents. Moreover, the project is located only 2 minutes away from the M2 Motorway and 5 minutes away from the Ring Road, while it also features a smart security system, dedicated parking, and a roof-top terrace.

In this regard, Zameen Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the project’s luxury apartments would make a unique addition to the city’s property market due to their incredible facilities and state-of-the-art architecture and design. He further said that the introduction of such projects would fuel the demand for apartment culture in Lahore and would prove to be beneficial for the real estate industry in the long term.

J Mall’s Chairman Mian Jahangir revealed that the project is situated at a prime location on Main Raiwind Road, only a short walking distance away from the Orange Line Train Station, and that its development is 80% complete — with the project currently in its final stage of construction. He further said that not only will the project’s luxury apartments offer residents all the latest international standard facilities, but its central location in the heart of Lahore would also provide them with close proximity to the major landmarks in the city.

Zameen.com Zameen

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for J Mall

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Read more stories