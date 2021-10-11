Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for J Mall

LAHORE: Zameen.com recently acquired the sales and marketing rights for a vertical real estate project on Raiwind Road - Lahore, called J Mall. In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s head office featuring Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry, Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, and Unit Head Project Acquisitions and JVs Mohsin Gulzar. Also present on the occasion was J Mall’s Chairman Mian Jahangir, along with other senior members of his team.

Located in the prime locale of Main Raiwind Road near Thokar Niaz Baig, J Mall has been approved by the LDA and will feature luxury apartments offering international standard facilities and an extravagant lifestyle to the city’s residents. Moreover, the project is located only 2 minutes away from the M2 Motorway and 5 minutes away from the Ring Road, while it also features a smart security system, dedicated parking, and a roof-top terrace.

In this regard, Zameen Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the project’s luxury apartments would make a unique addition to the city’s property market due to their incredible facilities and state-of-the-art architecture and design. He further said that the introduction of such projects would fuel the demand for apartment culture in Lahore and would prove to be beneficial for the real estate industry in the long term.

J Mall’s Chairman Mian Jahangir revealed that the project is situated at a prime location on Main Raiwind Road, only a short walking distance away from the Orange Line Train Station, and that its development is 80% complete — with the project currently in its final stage of construction. He further said that not only will the project’s luxury apartments offer residents all the latest international standard facilities, but its central location in the heart of Lahore would also provide them with close proximity to the major landmarks in the city.