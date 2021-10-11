KP govt approves procedure for hiring of T&GC CEO

PESHAWAR: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved procedure for the selection of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the newly established KP Transmission and Grid Company (KP T&GC) to appoint suitable candidate for the post, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

In this connection, a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the company was held here with Secretary Energy & Power, Mohammad Zubair Khan in the chair. Besides, the acting CEO, Additional Secretary Energy & Power Department, Yasir Ali, Additional Secretary (Energy) Iftikhar Marwat, Special Secretary Finance Department, Safeer Khan, Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Wajid Khan and Senior Planning Officer, Faiz Arbab, the company advisor Tila Mohammad also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants discussed in detailed the procedure for the selection of CEO and Secretary of the Board and approved to advertise both vacancies with immediate effect.

The Secretary Energy and Power Zubair Khan stressed need for hiring a highly competent person for the marketing of the important organization and directed that crucial decisions for the operation of the company would be made soon to achieve the objectives of the establishment of the company.

